York City Police hold Spanish-speaking forum

The meeting marked the first time the reoccurring forum was held fully in Spanish.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow held the city's monthly community forum in Spanish on Monday to recognize Hispanic Heritage Month.

The meeting marked the first time the reoccurring forum was held fully in Spanish.

Officials say the purpose was to highlight Latino and Spanish-speaking officers, discuss programs and services that are available, and dispel any fears the local Hispanic community may have.

"I think it's important for the community to know that we have officers out there who speak Spanish, that understand Spanish and the para resources that are available for Spanish-speaking individuals who need help and need to call 911," said York City Police Patrol Officer Fred Lucis.

York officials said 32% of the city's population is Hispanic.

"We're here to help the community, specifically minorities who might not feel comfortable with calling 911," Lucis continued. "We'll get out to you, we'll call you back and we'll come out and help you with whatever you need."