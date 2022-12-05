York City Police holds inaugural 'Shop with a Cop'

Kids in the community were given $300 to spend on any items they wanted.

YORK, Pa. — Christmas came early for a group of kids in York on Monday.

York City Police partnered with organizations and families in the community hold their first-ever 'Shop with a Cop.'

A dozen children from the York community, including some with Cornerstone Youth Home, got the opportunity to go on a shopping spree at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Springettsbury Township.

"They told us they were going to do it last week," Tiajanise Benjamin from York said. "I was shocked and excited and happy and nervous."

Each kid got $300 dollars to spend from donations through York City Police, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and several local businesses.

"All those businesses that contributed said in their contribution that each one of these kids matter," said York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow. "It's priceless."

Among the donors were Etzweiler Funeral Home, Baez Auto Repair, and WellSpan Health.

Muldrow added giving back to the community outside of their uniformed duties strengthens the bond between officers and the people they serve.

"You have to show that you truly are invested and part of the community," Muldrow said. "Events like this, moments like these, opportunities like these, allow ourselves to allow our community to see us as more."

"I think it allowed them to see that we're really we're humans too and we're not always strict police officers," York City Detective Frank Clark said. "Just seeing the smiles on their faces as they were picking things out either for themselves or for their family, it was really nice."

A dinner was also donated to the officers and the kids.

Clark said he wants this event to grow in the future.