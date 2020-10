Mayor Michael Helfrich said that Michael Muldrow, the current chief of school police and security services, will be the next police commissioner.

YORK, Pa. — York City named a new police commissioner Monday evening after Osborne Robinson announced his resignation last week.

Mayor Michael Helfrich said that Michael Muldrow, the current chief of school police and security services, will be the next police commissioner.

Mayor Helfrich says he’s not able to go into the reasons for Robinson’s departure but did confirm that he has received the resignation.