YORK, Pa. — Fire crews remain at the scene of a fire in York City on Sunday morning.

York County 911 says firefighters were dispatched to a fire on the 100 block of Lincoln Street around 10:15 a.m.

There are no reported injuries.

No word yet on damages or cause and origin of the fire.