York City Egg Hunt postponed due to Saturday's weather forecast

The 48th annual event is being pushed back to Saturday, April 8 due to inclement weather in the forecast, organizers said Friday.

YORK, Pa. — Due to the inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, the 48th Annual York City Easter Egg Hunt is being postponed for a week, organizers said Friday.

Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the egg hunt will now be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, organizers said in a press release.

The location will remain at Kiwanis Lake, between Parkway Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue and North Newberry Street in the city.

The egg hunt is for children ages 1-13 years of age.

This year’s event will feature Kid Zone by Atomic Bounce, Easter Crafts by POP Crafts, Coloring Station by Parliament Arts Organization, and a bike raffle sponsored by various community members as well as organizations.

Food will be available for purchase from Bricker’s Fries. All music and announcements will be provided by DJ Cashmere.