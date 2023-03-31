York City Egg Hunt postponed due to Saturday's weather forecast

YORK, Pa. — Due to the inclement weather in Saturday's forecast, the 48th Annual York City Easter Egg Hunt is being postponed for a week, organizers said Friday.
Originally scheduled for this Saturday, the egg hunt will now be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, April 8, organizers said in a press release.
The location will remain at Kiwanis Lake, between Parkway Boulevard, Pennsylvania Avenue and North Newberry Street in the city.
The egg hunt is for children ages 1-13 years of age.
This year’s event will feature Kid Zone by Atomic Bounce, Easter Crafts by POP Crafts, Coloring Station by Parliament Arts Organization, and a bike raffle sponsored by various community members as well as organizations.
Food will be available for purchase from Bricker’s Fries. All music and announcements will be provided by DJ Cashmere.
This event is sponsored by ES3, Etzweiler Funeral Homes, and City of York residents and organizations.