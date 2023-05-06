York City Council votes to prohibit use of conversion therapy on minors by medical or mental health professionals within the city limits

The council voted Tuesday to amend Part 7 of the city's Codified Ordinances to identify conversion therapy as a general offense within the city.

YORK, Pa. — The York City Council this week voted to approve an ordinance prohibiting the use of conversion therapy on minors by medical or mental health professionals within the city limits.

At its meeting on Tuesday, the council voted to amend Part 7 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of York and create Article 701, Youth Mental Health Protection, which identifies conversion therapy as a general offense within the city.

"Conversion therapy" is defined as any practice or treatment that seeks to change an individual's sexual orientation or gender identity, including efforts to change behaviors or gender expressions or to eliminate or reduce sexual or romantic attractions or feelings towards individuals of the same gender, according to the ordinance.

Sexual orientation or gender identity change efforts do not include counseling that provides assistance to a person undergoing gender transition or that provides acceptance, support, and understanding of a person or facilitates a person’s coping, social support, and identity exploration and development, including sexual-orientation-neutral interventions to prevent or address unlawful conduct or unsafe sexual practices, as long as such counseling does not seek to change an individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity, the ordinance reads.

The terms "medical or mental health professionals" applies to "an individual who is licensed, certified or registered under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania to provide, to an individual or a group, mental health services, including, but not limited to, the assessment or improvement of mental, emotional, psychiatric, psychological, or psychosocial adjustment or functioning, regardless of whether there is a diagnosable, preexisting disorder or disease," the ordinance states.

"Mental health professionals include, but are not limited to, physicians specializing in the practice of psychiatry, psychologists, marriage and family therapists, licensed clinical social workers, professional clinical counselors, behavioral clinicians or therapists, nurses, or any other persons offering such mental health service," the ordinance continues.

The ordinance does not apply to members of the clergy or religious leaders "who are acting in their roles as clergy or pastoral counselors, or are providing religious counseling or instruction, provided they do not hold themselves out as providing conversion therapy pursuant to the aforementioned professional licenses," the ordinance states.

The ordinance was put in place because contemporary science recognizes that being a member of the LBGTQIA+ community is "part of the natural spectrum of human identity and is not a disease, disorder or illness," the ordinance says.

Furthermore, conversion therapy has been rejected by every major medical and mental health organization, according to the ordinance.

The ordinance was introduced in July in response to an executive order signed in August 2022 by former Governor Tom Wolf, which recognized conversion therapy as detrimental to the health and wellbeing of Pennsylvania's youth and directed all Commonwealth agencies under his authority to protect children, youth, and vulnerable adults from conversion therapy to the fullest of their authority, the council said.

The ordinance points out that conversion therapy leads to "critical health risks" in minors, who are especially vulnerable to the harms associated with it. It also notes that "half the states in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, numerous cities and two Pennsylvania counties have statutes or ordinances protecting LGBTQIA+ youth from conversion therapy.

"The City of York intends to continue to support the health, safety, wellbeing and welfare of its citizens by protecting minors from the physical and physiological damage imposed by conversion therapy," the ordinance reads.

The city's Human Relations Commission will be responsible for investigating any complaints alleging violations of the ordinance.