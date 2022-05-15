York cheer team wins national championship

York's Elite Cheer Squad was welcomed home after a successful season culminating with their senior team winning the Division Two Championship in Florida.

YORK, Pa. — Local champion cheerleaders were celebrated at the York City Police Station on Sunday.

The fast growing team of athletes from across the area enjoyed free food, music, and a performance by the YWCA of York's Temple Guard Drill Team.

Their coaches said they shared the pride they have for their athletes who participate in a sport that isn't as recognized as others.

"We have kids in this program from all walks of life, we have kids from all over York County," said York Elite All Stars Owner Latoya Thompson. "The style of cheer that we do is very much undermined and just not really taken serious a lot. to see the city come here together to recognize them is great."