York careworker wins $5,000 drawing as reward for getting COVID-19 vaccine

Darryll Johnson has been a worker at Red Lion Home Care in Montgomery County for five years.

YORK, Pa. — A caregiver at Red Lion Home Care received a $5,000 check Tuesday as a reward for getting his COVID-19 vaccination.

Darryll Johnson, of York, was one of two employees at Red Lion Home Care to receive the award in a random drawing.

It was part of a two-month campaign by the Montgomery County home care agency to encourage its employees to get vaccinated.

Employees who submitted their vaccination cards were eligible to win the drawing, which was done at random.

Johnson has worked for Red Lion Home Care for five years. He called the reward "a blessing," since he's looking to buy a car.

He received the $5,000 check from Stuart Race, CEO of Red Lion Home Care, at a ceremony Tuesday morning as State Sen. Vincent Hughes, State Reps. Darisha Parker, Danilo Burgos, and Stephen Kinsey, and other dignitaries looked on.

Johnson, who has shown his heroism by rescuing people from burning homes at two different house fires, is described as a "kind, caring person" by Race.

“After the Philadelphia Dept. of Health mandated vaccinations by health care workers, we immediately got to work motivating our staff and their patients to follow this directive," Race said. "We are very serious about keeping our patients and staff safe, so we decided to create a financial lottery to add incentive to everyone getting vaccinated.

"We were thrilled with the results and look forwarding to the check presentations, which we’re sure will be helpful during this holiday season.”

The campaign launched on Sept. 24 and ran through Nov. 30. Caregivers were invited to submit their copy of their vaccination card to participate in a $5,000 lottery. The first 100 vaccinated Caregivers who submitted their cards received $100. These caregivers were still eligible to win the $5K prizes.

Patients who participated were eligible for a $1,000 drawing, which was awarded to two winners.