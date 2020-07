Susan Somerville was last heard from on July 9 by phone and was made a comment that she was in Gettysburg

York Area Regional Police are searching for a woman who was last heard from on July 9.

Sommerville is 51 years-old, about 5'2" and roughly 120 lbs.

She may be driving a silver 4-door Hyundai sedan, which might be a rental vehicle.