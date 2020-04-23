Women file lawsuit against Grandview Golf Club, alleging racial, gender discrimination in 2018 incident

The well-publicized incident involved 5 African-American women who say the club discriminated against them. The club owners say it was an argument over slow play.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two of the women who accused a York County golf club of discrimination after an incident there in 2018 are suing the club in U.S. District Court.

Myneca Ojo and Karen Crosby, two of the five women who were golfing at Grandview Golf Club in Dover Township on April 21, 2018, when the incident occurred, filed a lawsuit Monday in Harrisburg. They are accusing the club and its owners, Steve Chronister, Jordan Chronister, Marc Bower, and Brian Polachek, of concpiracy to violate constitutional rights, breach of contract, and intentional infliction of emotional distress, along with other charges.

Ojo, Carter, and the women in their golf outing at Grandview, Carolyn Dow, Sandra Harrison, and Sandra Thompson, are black.

Harrison and Dow also filed a similar lawsuit this week, according to a report in the York Daily Record.

YDR also reports that Thompson, a lawyer and president of the York NAACP, has started a case in York County Court of Common Pleas, but has not yet filed a complaint.

According to the lawsuit filed by Ojo and Crosby, the women teed off between 10:39 a.m. and 11:12 a.m., after obtaining permission from an employee at the club to play as a group of five.

When the group reached the second hole, the lawsuit states, club co-owner Steve Chronister approached them, identified himself, and said they were playing too slow. He allegedly offered Thompson a refund for their golf carts and club memberships, the lawsuit says.

Thompson argued that the group was not golfing too slow and accused Steve Chronister of treating them differently than white, male golfers, the lawsuit says.

Jerry Higgins, who was playing in the group behind the women, said at a hearing on the matter that they were not slowing him down and agreed that the women's group was being targeted, according to the lawsuit.

Steve Chronister then called 911 at 11:24 a.m., according to accounts. An officer from the Northern York County Regional Police Department responded to the golf course, but left.

After finishing the front nine at about 12:45 p.m., the women took a break, the lawsuit states. At that point, Crosby, Dow, and Harrison decided to leave because of what they believed was the club's discriminatory conduct. Thompson and Ojo stayed to play the back nine.

When the approached the tee at No. 10, they encountered Higgins' group, who allowed them to go ahead because they intended to take a break, the lawsuit says.

But Jordan Chronister, another of the club's co-owners, approached the women again and told them they could not "cut people off," according to the lawsuit. Ojo and Thompson explained they had an agreement with Higgins' group to continue playing.

At that point, the lawsuit states, Jordan Chronister, Steve Chronister, and Polacheck engaged in a verbal argument with the women. Polachek went back into the clubhouse at one point and returned with checks to reimburse the women for their membership fees, but Ojo and Thompson refused to accept them, the lawsuit alleges.