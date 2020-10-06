Woman's death at Gifford Pinchot State Park ruled a homicide

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a Delaware County woman found Monday in Gifford Pinchot State park a homicide.
Lauren Gallagher, 37, died of sharp force trauma to the neck, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Her manner of death is ruled a homicide, Gay said.
Gay made her determination after an autopsy on Gallagher was performed.
Gallagher's body was found near a campsite she had rented with another woman at the park. The other woman was also found alive at the scene, and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.
State Police say the investigation into Gallagher's death is ongoing, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they can call State Police at York at 717-428-1011.