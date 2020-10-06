Woman's death at Gifford Pinchot State Park ruled a homicide

Lauren Gallagher, 37, died of sharp force trauma to the neck, York County Coroner Pamela Gay determined. The investigation is ongoing.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office has ruled the death of a Delaware County woman found Monday in Gifford Pinchot State park a homicide.

Lauren Gallagher, 37, died of sharp force trauma to the neck, according to Coroner Pamela Gay. Her manner of death is ruled a homicide, Gay said.

Gay made her determination after an autopsy on Gallagher was performed.

Gallagher's body was found near a campsite she had rented with another woman at the park. The other woman was also found alive at the scene, and was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her condition is unknown.

State Police say the investigation into Gallagher's death is ongoing, and the public is not believed to be in any danger.