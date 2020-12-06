Woman shot in North Codorus Township; police are investigating

The 27-year-old victim suffered "life-threatening" gunshot wounds, Northern York County Regional Police say. She was found lying on Smyser Road around 9:21 a.m.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Northern York County Regional police are investigating a shooting that occurred Friday morning on Smyser Road, near Indian Rock Dam Road in North Codorus Township.

The shooting was reported around 9:21 a.m., when a passerby called authorities to report that a woman had been found lying on Smyser Road, suffering from severe gunshot wound injuries, police say.

The 27-year-old victim, whom police did not identify, does not live in the area where she was found, police say. She was taken to York Hospital for treatment of her wounds, which police termed "life-threatening."

The incident appears to be a targeted attack an the public is not in danger, police say.

Detectives are still on the scene, and Smyser Road will remain closed until further notice, police say.