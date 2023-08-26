x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Woman dies 1 week after 2-vehicle crash in York County

Officials say Kantaben Desai may have had a medical event at the time of the crash.
Credit: ingest

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The county coroner's office reported the death of an 88-year-old woman one week after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Officials say Kantaben Desai of Manchester Township died on Friday at York Hospital from "multiple blunt force trauma due to complications of a two-vehicle crash".

Police say Desai was driving in the area of Kayla Boulevard and Stillmeadow Lane in Manchester Township on Aug. 18 when she ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

After the crash, an unresponsive Desai was found inside her vehicle in a nearby ditch.

Officials say Desai may have had a medical event at the time of the crash.

The coroner's office says there won't be an autopsy.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

More Videos

In Other News

Beaten puppy 'making improvements,' walking and eating

Before You Leave, Check This Out