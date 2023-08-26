Woman dies 1 week after 2-vehicle crash in York County

Officials say Kantaben Desai may have had a medical event at the time of the crash.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The county coroner's office reported the death of an 88-year-old woman one week after being involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Officials say Kantaben Desai of Manchester Township died on Friday at York Hospital from "multiple blunt force trauma due to complications of a two-vehicle crash".

Police say Desai was driving in the area of Kayla Boulevard and Stillmeadow Lane in Manchester Township on Aug. 18 when she ran a stop sign and crashed into an oncoming vehicle.

After the crash, an unresponsive Desai was found inside her vehicle in a nearby ditch.

Officials say Desai may have had a medical event at the time of the crash.