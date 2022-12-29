1 woman dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in York County.
It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township.
According to reports, a woman was walking with a friend near Arsenal Road Eastbound when she fell and injured herself. She was then struck by a tractor-trailer, which was exiting the off-ramp before she could get back up.
The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.
Despite resuscitation efforts, the woman did not survive and was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 28.
Authorities will release the identity of the woman after all family members are notified.
According to the York County Coroner, there will be an autopsy scheduled.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to call Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at 717-428-1011.