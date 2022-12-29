1 woman dead after being struck by tractor-trailer in York County

The York County Coroner responded to a fatality in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp shortly before 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 37-year-old woman was killed Wednesday night after she was struck by a tractor-trailer in York County.

It happened shortly before 9:15 p.m. in the area of Arsenal Road Eastbound at the Interstate 83 off-ramp in Manchester Township.

According to reports, a woman was walking with a friend near Arsenal Road Eastbound when she fell and injured herself. She was then struck by a tractor-trailer, which was exiting the off-ramp before she could get back up.

The driver of the tractor-trailer did not stop at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Despite resuscitation efforts, the woman did not survive and was pronounced dead at 9:10 p.m. on Dec. 28.

Authorities will release the identity of the woman after all family members are notified.

According to the York County Coroner, there will be an autopsy scheduled.