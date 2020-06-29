x
Firefighter injured battling 'suspicious' fire in Windsor Township, York County

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m. Monday. State Police say the there was a fire at the same location on Friday. They are still investigating.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police and fire agencies are investigating an early morning fire that damaged a home in Windsor Township, York County Monday.

A firefighter was reportedly injured while battling the blaze, which State Police have termed suspicious, according to FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher.

The fire was reported at 4:34 a.m. at a home in the area of Craley Road and Bahns Mill Road. 

Gallagher reports that State Police said there was a fire at the same home on Friday.

FOX43 will have more information on this story as it becomes available.