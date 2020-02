The fire occurred around 11:45 a.m. on East Prospect Road between Starview Drive and Christensen Road, police say

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A portion of a York County road was closed Thursday morning while emergency crews extinguished a fire that engulfed a tractor trailer, according to York Area Regional Police.

The fire was reported at 11:45 a.m. on East Prospect Road in Windsor Township. The incident occurred between Starview Drive and Christensen Road, police say.