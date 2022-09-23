x
York County

Body found in Delaware River in NJ is that of missing York fisherman, police say

William G. Vandyke, 47, went missing Sept. 8 when the boat he was fishing from capsized, according to State Police in New York.
Credit: FOX43

DEER PARK, N.Y. — A body found in the Delaware River in New Jersey last week is that of a missing fisherman from York, according to New York State Police.

William G. Vandyke, 47, was reported missing in an area of the Delaware River near the town of Deerpark, in Orange County, NY, on Sept. 8, authorities said.

A preliminary investigation determined Vandyke was one of two men fishing in a boat near Cherry Island State Park when their vessel capsized. The second fisherman made it to shore, but Vandyke was lost, according to police.

Despite an extensive search by New York State Police as well Sparrowbush Fire, Port Jervis Fire, Matamoras Fire and Swift Water Rescue Teams from New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania, Vandyke was not located, according to police.

At about 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, a body later identified as Vandyke's was found in the Delaware River in New Jersey, police said.

New York State Police were assisted by the New Jersey State Police and the United State Park Rangers in recovering Vandyke's body.

