York high school honors Black History Month with performance

William Penn Senior High School puts on the show almost every February for students to celebrate and honor Black History Month.

YORK, Pa. — A high school in York County encourages students and staff to use their talents to honor Black History Month during an annual performance.

William Penn Senior High School is hosting their African American History Month Celebration today, with current students, alumni, parents and community members alike coming out to perform or watch the show.

Former William Penn teacher Dr. Tee paved the way for this event. After his retirement in 2019, school social worker Mactavia Hoody stepped up to keep the show going.

"The students are my motivation," she said. "I love to see them shine and enjoy their high school experience."

Participants performed songs, dances, poems, monologues and even a fashion show in honor of Black History Month.