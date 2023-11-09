West York remembers 9/11 so the future doesn't forget

West York Borough and several organizations honored the people killed in the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

WEST YORK, Pa. — Four-year-old Jackson helped set up for Monday night’s vigil in West York to honor those lost to terrorism on September 11, 2001. He enthusiastically placed candles on the ground, not yet knowing their significance.

He wasn't here 22 years ago. However, Borough Manager Shawn Mauck was and will never forget.

"Every time I think about it, it takes my breath away," Mauck said.

The annual vigil honors the nearly 3,000 people killed that day, including 343 fallen first responders.

"We do this service to remember the bravery and remember the depth of response we saw that day," Mauck said.

Multiple organizations in West York, from local first responders and the West York V.F.W, continued to keep the spirit of the fallen and their sacrifice alive.

"Never forget, for those that sat in terror on the planes, for those in the buildings that never saw it coming," West York V.F.W. Auxiliary Carol Schrum said. "For the loved ones of the lost, and the lost themselves. For the uncommon valor in the face of unspeakable evil. Never forget."

The ceremony included renditions of the "Star Spangled Banner" and "God Bless America," prayer, and several readings. Motorcycle riders from the V.F.W. made the ride down West Market Street with the local police department.

Mauck says the annual ceremony serves to send a message for the future.

"It’s important for the community to teach the next generation of the community and leaders why this is important," Mauck said.