x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

West York Police seek help identifying man who attempted to enter multiple vehicles

The man was captured on surveillance footage trying to enter a vehicle parked on Andrew Street, police said.
Credit: West York Borough Police

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect they claim tried to get into several vehicles in the borough recently.

A doorbell surveillance camera at a home on Andrew Street recorded footage of a man who appeared to attempt to gain access to a vehicle parked on the street. 

Anyone with information on the man's identity or about the incident is asked to contact West York Borough Police at (717) 854-1975 or submit a tip online.

"Always remember to keep your doors locked and remove valuables from your vehicles," the police department said.  "Refuse to be a victim!"

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app

More Videos

In Other News

Emergency crews respond to York County vehicle fire

Before You Leave, Check This Out