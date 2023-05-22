West York Police seek help identifying man who attempted to enter multiple vehicles

The man was captured on surveillance footage trying to enter a vehicle parked on Andrew Street, police said.

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a suspect they claim tried to get into several vehicles in the borough recently.

A doorbell surveillance camera at a home on Andrew Street recorded footage of a man who appeared to attempt to gain access to a vehicle parked on the street.

Anyone with information on the man's identity or about the incident is asked to contact West York Borough Police at (717) 854-1975 or submit a tip online.