West York Police seek help in identifying rape suspect

The man broke into a home on the borough's North Side Thursday morning and raped a female occupant, police say.

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Borough Police are investigating a suspected rape case and are looking for help in identifying the suspect.

At about 6 a.m. Thursday, police say, a resident of the borough's North Side awoke to find a man in her home. Armed with a knife, he allegedly threatened the woman and raped her, according to police.

The victim was treated by forensic nurses at York Hospital.

Upon investigation, police determined the man attempted to enter at least one other home in West York about a half-hour before breaking into the victim's. The resident of the other home chased the man away, police say.

Police believe the suspect targeted the residences, but neither of the homes' occupants knew the suspect.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify the suspect, who is described as a Hispanic male in his early 20's to mid-30's, possibly with facial stubble. He was wearing a bright orange hooded sweatshirt with wording that contains the word "York" in it, and was last seen walking east into York City on West Princess Street from Richland Avenue, police say.