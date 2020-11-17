West York man charged with raping 15-year-old boy

Ernest Gross, 40, allegedly told West York Borough Police that he and the victim had been in a sexual relationship for at least 3 years.

WEST YORK, Pa. — A 40-year-old York County man is facing numerous charges after police say he sexually abused a 15-year-old boy.

Ernest Gross, of the first block of N. Adams St. in West York, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a person less than 16 years of age, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, indecent assault by forcible compulsion, indecent assault on a person less than 13 years of age, indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age, and corruption of minors, according to West York Borough Police.

Police were alerted to the alleged sexual abuse on Monday by the victim's mother, who claimed she walked in on Gross as he was in the midst of a sexual encounter with the boy, police say.

The victim told police that Gross raped him, according to the criminal complaint affidavit.