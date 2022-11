Police say the man robbed a Traditions Bank in West Manchester Township, York County on Monday morning.

YORK, Pa. — Police in York County are attempting to identify the suspect in a recent bank robbery.

According to West Manchester Township Police, the pictured suspect robbed a Traditions Bank on the 2100 block of White Street at 9:08 a.m. Monday, Nov. 7.

Anyone with information on his identity is asked to contact Det. Matthew DeWitt at (717) 792-9514 or mdewitt@wmtwp.com.