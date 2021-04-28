West Manchester Township Police release composite sketch of unidentified 2013 homicide victim

The skeletal remains of an unidentified male were discovered in November 2013 at Haviland and Loucks Roads in West Manchester Township.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from 2018.

West Manchester Township Police, in conjunction with the DNA Doe Project, released updated information Wednesday on an unidentified victim of a 2013 homicide.

The skeletal remains of an unidentified male were discovered in November 2013 at Haviland and Loucks roads in West Manchester Township, police said Wednesday.

Previous data obtained from the victim indicated he was possibly a Hispanic or Caucasian male, police said.

In an attempt to get information entered into genealogy websites, more extensive DNA testing was done for this case, according to police. Advances in technology allowed investigators to extract a more extensive DNA profile for the victim.

"With this testing that was done with the help of the DNA Doe Project, we have finally learned that our victim in this case is 75% Sub-Saharan African and 7% North Atlantic," West Manchester Township Police said in a press release. "This means our victim was Black, and may have had a Caucasian great-grandparent or great-great grandparent in the family line."

Results based on this new information are showing in the genealogy websites of distant family in the North Carolina area and surrounding states, according to police.

"We also obtained a new artist rendition based on this new information from Forensic Artist Jenny Kenyon from State College," police said. "We are releasing these new renditions in hopes that someone may recognize this victim and provide more information as to his identity."

Police said the artist rendition is not meant to be an exact likeness of the victim -- only a possible likeness, as some features may or may not be present, like hair or darker or lighter skin tone.

Two images have been released -- one showing the victim with the left nasal and left orbital fractures obtained sometime in his life that had healed prior to his death, the other without those fractures being considered.