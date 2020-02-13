Wellspan York Hospital announces major 5-year expansion project

The 250,000-square-foot project will expand the building, bring more beds to York Hospital

YORK, Pa. — Wellspan York Hospital has announced a major expansion project that will make the hospital among the top 10-largest in Pennsylvania.

The project calls for a 250,000 square foot renovation with the construction of a new 8-story tower and the addition of more beds.

The expansion is part of a goal by Wellspan Health to expand on its status as a level one trauma center with more advanced specialty care, including surgical and critical care.

Construction on the project is expected to cost nearly a quarter of a billion dollars.