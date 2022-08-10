Public forum on reopening landfill to be held tonight in Stewartstown

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 10 at 7 p.m. at the Eureka Fire Hall in Stewartstown.

Residents in the Hopewell Township can voice their thoughts and concerns over the potential reopening of a landfill that's been closed for a quarter of a century.

York County Solid Waste Authority (YCSWA) is looking into re-opening the old municipal landfill, as current contracts for waste management in the county near the end.

The York County Sanitary Landfill was shut down in 1997 by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) due to contamination. The Waste Authority has since contracted with Modern Landfill and is slated to do so through 2025.

The landfill is a superfund site, which is a designation given by the EPA to locations contaminated by hazardous waste for management and cleanup.