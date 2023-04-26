Volunteers rescue cat from York drain pipe

Volunteers with Feline Solutions Inc., a non-profit rescue based in York, worked to rescue a cat who got herself stuck in a storm drain.

YORK, Pa. — Volunteers with Feline Solutions Inc., a non-profit cat rescue located in York, arrived at the Martin Library parking lot after hearing reports of two kittens and a mother trapped in a drain pipe.

The crews quickly located one adult female cat, after she was pulled out by a volunteer.

However, the completed rescue time ended up taking over an hour, since they wanted to ensure there weren't any hidden kittens.

"We got a call from another rescue that couldn't respond that they had seen a report of a mother and kittens in a drain pipe," said Volunteer Kala Moore. "It was not a mom and kittens as we thought, so we had to spend a little extra time to make sure."

"We get calls like this unfortunately decently often. With the pipes not having any covers on them, animals are going in there for shelter," said volunteer Kala Moore. "Kitties go in there when it's not raining, and then when it does rain it becomes a problem"

Kala was joined by fellow Feline Solutions Inc. volunteers, Brandi, Dave, and Melissa, who assisted with pulling the cat out, bringing supplies, and ensuring additional help wasn't needed.

Officials with the rescue said these calls rise around this time every year, and they would like to see more safety precautions put in place to protect York wildlife.