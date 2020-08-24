Victims in 2018 shooting in York County plead guilty to tax evasion, filing false tax returns in federal court

Matthew and Kim Forney were shot by their daughter's boyfriend during a domestic incident. An investigation uncovered large amounts of undeclared cash.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A York County couple who were the victims of a 2018 shooting during a domestic dispute pleaded guilty last week in U.S. Middle District court to counts of tax evasion and preparing false tax returns, according to U.S. Attorney David J. Freed.

Matthew Forney, 41, and Kim Forney, 47, were both shot by their daughter's boyfriend, Robert Alan Hedrick, during a domestic incident in September 2018. It was during an investigation of that incident that police discovered bloody footprints leading to a outside pool house, where officers found a garbage bag full of cash, according to Freed.

Police obtained a search warrant, and later found more cash inside a gun safe in the Forneys' home.

The cash was seized, Freed said.

It was later determined that the cash was income the Forneys earned through their business but did not report on their federal income tax returns, according to Freed.

The investigation determined the Forneys deposited checks from their business sales into their business bank account, which was reported as taxable income, along with credit card sales. But the Forneys retained any cash from business sales at their home, and did not report or pay taxes on it.

The unreported income totalled $817,713, which resulted in $292,066 in unpaid taxes, Freed said.

Matthew Forney was wounded in chest during the shooting, while Kim Forney was struck in the leg.

Hedrick was charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the shooting, but those charges were dropped in 2019, when prosecutors determined they had insufficient evidence to go forward after a judge suppressed some of the evidence they had gathered.

Matthew Forney, now of Camp Hill, pleaded guilty to four counts of tax evasion on August 21. Kim Forney, of Windsor, pled guilty on August 17 to four counts of aiding in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, Freed said.

The case against Forneys was investigated by the Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl Bloom is prosecuting the case.