Victim of Monday night shooting in York dies of injuries, coroner says

YORK, Pa. — The victim in a York City shooting Monday night has died, the York County Coroner's Office said.
Shylique Folk, 19, of the 400 block of Smith Street, died at York Hospital Tuesday at about 8:14 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.
Folk was shot Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near his residence, according to the coroner.
The incident is under investigation by York City Police.
An autopsy on Folk has been scheduled for Thursday at Lehigh Valley Hospital. The cause and manner of death will be announced after the autopsy, the coroner said.