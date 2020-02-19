Victim of Monday night shooting in York dies of injuries, coroner says

Shylique Folk, 19, of the 400 block of Smith Street, died Tuesday at about 8:14 p.m., York County Coroner Pamela Gay said. The shooting is under investigation.

YORK, Pa. — The victim in a York City shooting Monday night has died, the York County Coroner's Office said.

Shylique Folk, 19, of the 400 block of Smith Street, died at York Hospital Tuesday at about 8:14 p.m., according to York County Coroner Pamela Gay.

Folk was shot Monday at about 7:30 p.m. near his residence, according to the coroner.

The incident is under investigation by York City Police.