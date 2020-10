The vice president will visit Skyport Aviation in the Capital City Airport at 3:30 p.m.

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Central Pennsylvania Monday for a Make America Great Again rally in New Cumberland, the Trump campaign said Friday.

Pence will appear at Skyport Aviation in the Capital City Airport, 112 Airport Drive, at 3:30 p.m., the campaign said.

The vice president is also visiting Reading on Saturday.

Doors for Monday's event open at 2 p.m.