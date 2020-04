The current condition of the driver who was taken to the hospital is unknown.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police say one person was taken to the hospital Friday night after a vehicle crashed into a house.

Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Winterstown Road in Red Lion after a caller reported a vehicle struck a house and the driver was trapped inside.

Multiple fire companies responded to the scene and were able to get the still conscious driver out.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash is under investigation.