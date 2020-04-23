Update: Coroner identifies child drowned in neighbor's pond in York County

The coroner says the boy escaped his caregivers watch and walked over to the neighbors pond, where he was found unresponsive sometime later.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Update April 23 (1:00 p.m.): The York County Coroner's Office has identified Osvaldo Correa-Mitchell Jr. as the 3-year-old child who drowned in his neighbor's pond yesterday evening.

A boy has died after drowning in a neighbors pond according to the York County Coroner.

The incident happened in the 5400 block of Board Road in East Manchester Township on Wednesday April 22.

In a release, the coroner says the boy escaped his caregiver's watch, and walked over to a neighbors fish pond where he was unresponsive.

The death has been ruled accidental.

Northeastern Regional Police Department is investigating.