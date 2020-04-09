Hundreds volunteer to help on United Way Day of Action

The United Way of York County held it's annual Day of Action event to coordinate hundreds of volunteers to help local non-profit organizations and other charities.

YORK, Pa. — More than 275 volunteers in York County on Friday spent the day helping local charities and other non-profit organizations for the United Way of York County's Day of Action.

The Day of Action is a day where people volunteer to help improve the community.

Organizers of the Day of Action told FOX43 the value of a volunteer is high, and that's why people should do it.

"Right now in the state of Pennsylvania the value of a volunteer hour is just over $24," said Bryce Kruger, a volunteer engagement coordinator for United Way. "So you go out and give an hour of your time and you're making an economic impact and a physical impact with what you're doing, it's really important to be able to get out and give back."

Volunteers also got the chance to pick up lunch at PeoplesBank Park in York. Social distancing and other COVID-19 mitigation guidelines were in effect.

The United Way Day of Action is York City's largest single-day volunteer event of the year. If you're interested in donating to the cause or would like to volunteer in the community, click here.

The United Way of York County has been helping improve communities around the county over the last century. It used to be known as The York Welfare Federation, and would collect funds for some 17 member agencies.