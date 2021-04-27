United for Change rally looks beyond Derek Chauvin conviction

In the wake of conviction of Derek Chauvin, a rally was held in York’s Continental Square to call for continued efforts to end racism.

YORK, Pa. — In the wake of the Derek Chauvin guilty verdict, a rally was held in York’s Continental Square to call for continued efforts to end racism.

The United for Change rally was organized by Confronting Racism Coalition, a York County group that includes residents, law enforcement and civic leaders.

During Black Lives Matter protests last June, Continental Square was filled with people protesting the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minnesota police. Nearly a week after former officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of killing Floyd, many of the same community members returned to the square to gauge what had improved in the last year and what progress still needed to happen.

Organizers said the purpose of the event was to bring community members together to reflect on the moment.

“Let's not get in a lull and think everything's fine just because one verdict came in okay. Let's try to keep everybody thinking, keep raising awareness of issues going on,” said Mark Rhodes, chair of Confronting Racism Coalition.

Speakers at the rally touted positive changes as a result of the year of civil discussion. Bill Kerney, pastor of Covenant Family Ministries and member of the Black Ministers’ Association of York County, said local groups have been collaborating more with police departments in the last year.

“We developed a relationship with the police departments. That's a good thing,” Kerney said.

Speakers warned, however, that there are many more issues to address.

One such issue is a lingering distrust of police despite Chauvin’s conviction.

“My girls—one of them specifically—wanted to be a cop. After turning on the news the last couple of weeks, that no longer an idea for her. And I don't blame her,” said Tiffany Neal, a York resident and foster mother.