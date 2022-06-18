x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
York County

Unconscious man saved from vehicle fire after crash in York County

Two vehicles went up in flames following a crash on Windsor Road on Saturday morning.
Credit: York County Regional Police Department

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two good samaritans saved a man from a burning vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Windsor Township, police said.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash and vehicle fire, on the 300 block of Windsor Road around 6:49 a.m.

Before first responders arrived at the scene, two good samaritans pulled an unconscious man out from a burning vehicle, saving his life.

Fire crews extinguished the two fully engulfed vehicles.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here. 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Purple Panda Memorial Cookoff