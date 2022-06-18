Unconscious man saved from vehicle fire after crash in York County

Two vehicles went up in flames following a crash on Windsor Road on Saturday morning.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two good samaritans saved a man from a burning vehicle after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday morning in Windsor Township, police said.

First responders were called to the scene of the crash and vehicle fire, on the 300 block of Windsor Road around 6:49 a.m.

Before first responders arrived at the scene, two good samaritans pulled an unconscious man out from a burning vehicle, saving his life.

Fire crews extinguished the two fully engulfed vehicles.