Central PA manufacturers see surge in sales for Ukrainian flags

Quinn Flags of Hanover has seen a dramatic increase in requests from their distributors for Ukraine's flag over the past two weeks.

HANOVER, Pa. — A York County company known for making promotional items is working hard to meet the demand for those interested in showing their support for Ukraine as the fighting overseas continues.

Quinn Flags of Hanover has seen a dramatic increase in requests from their distributors for Ukraine's flag over the past two weeks.

The flag isn't an item the business usually carries, but that hasn't stopped employees from ramping up production and shipping them out as fast as the orders come in.

"Everybody wants to do their part," said Bruce Kolbrener, Quinn Flags' executive VP of sales. "It would be great if we could help more. We all want to help a little bit more, but we make flags, and if we can make flags for people to show their support, then it gives us a sense of honor and pride to do that."