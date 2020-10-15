Two York County volunteer fire companies announce merger

Rescue Fire Company No. 1 in Dallastown and the Yoe Fire Company have joined to form the Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue, also known as SAFER York.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two York County volunteer fire companies announced Thursday that they are merging.

The new Southern Area Fire and Emergency Rescue, also known as SAFER York, has been formed by the merger of Rescue Fire Company No. 1 in Dallastown and the Yoe Fire Company, representatives from the new company said in a press release.

SAFER York was formed to improve public safety services and create a stronger volunteer fire-rescue service to serve the York and Windsor Township municipalities and the surrounding communities, the representatives said.

"When this group of dedicated public servants looked at all the options available to improve the volunteer fire-rescue service from the community’s perspective, it was decided that a merger of Rescue Fire Company No. 1 Dallastown and Yoe Fire Company was the best path forward for the residents, businesses, and visitors to the area." Ron Miller, Chairman of the merger steering committee said.

Barry Myers, a life member and President of the Yoe Fire Company agreed that there were several reasons to complete the merger.

"We see how many volunteer Fire-Rescue and EMS organizations are struggling today across Pennsylvania and the country trying to maintain manpower, be fiscally responsible and provide top-notch service," he said. "Instead of waiting until both organizations were struggling, the merger allows us to begin the next chapter in the history of these two fire companies stronger than ever before.”

“Being proactive will help us sustain the volunteer fire-rescue service for many more years," said Rescue Fire Company No. 1 Chief Matt Shields.

Yoe Fire Company Chief Rick Searle said the company's new name, SAFER York, "connects the newly merged companies directly to the communities they serve."