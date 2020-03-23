Two strangers connect in a time of need, now they're left with a lifelong friendship

Two women discuss how one Facebook group brought them together.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — There are hundreds of strangers in one health and wellness group on Facebook, and together they are trying to spread positivity through helping each other even when it's difficult.

Meet Rachel Cunningham, she created the Facebook group, "Inspiring Faith_Creating Change", 3 years ago. Today, it has grown into something she had never thought was possible. Moved by the need to help others, Rachel said, "Right now in these uncertain times there are people that don’t want to tell you what they need, but they need something. In my group today I said what do you need -- put your needs below".

Rachel never expected her group to grow as quickly and as much as it did when she originally started it. She says, "I feel like we are so much more successful when we do things together, and so I initially started that group with just a few friends to encourage and inspire one another on our own health journeys. Then, it quickly grew into a group of almost two thousand".

The real magic had yet to happen. The only way to describe it is the right time, right place. One woman out of almost two thousand group members had a need for someone to come and help her. She had plumbers and technicians come out to try and fix her waterline, but no dice. That woman is Michelle Boser, she says "He left leaving me hanging and goes you have to call a plumber in. Everything is so expensive and so that was right around the same time that her post came up asking if anyone has a tangible need. I thought well I’m just going to put this out there because it was going to cost me probably three hundred dollars to have somebody else come out".

Rachel and her husband almost immediately reached out asking for more information and where Michelle was located. Turns out the two strangers live in the same city and a lot closer than they could’ve ever imagined. Stunned to find out where Michelle lived, Rachel said" Oh my gosh, you’re one street over from me. One street. You’re in my neighborhood. You’re right next door".

The trio met for the first time that same day and Michelle's water line issue is no more. Michelle explains, "Her husband came out and God bless his soul he spent hours there trying to figure it out. We thought we did, but we didn’t and he came back the next day with new parts for me. He got it up and running, it was fantastic".

The best part of this whole story is not what they were able to fix, but the friendship and bond the two women have formed. Rachel says, "Michelle did mention that once the weather warmed up she wanted to start walking with me. So I may have found a walking buddy for the neighborhood which is really great. We both share the same faith so we’ve been able to talk about that and just encourage one another in these uncertain times. So it’s been really really good". Michelle then responded with, "And I told her anytime she needs a babysitter anything, anything she better call me".

If you want to join Rachel's group to help out others, you can search "Meet the Need" on Facebook.