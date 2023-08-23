WATCH: Two large cats spotted near Mount Rose Cemetery

The cats were last seen heading north towards Mount Rose Cemetery at approximately 11:35 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two big cats were spotted at a York County cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 23.

According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, at 12:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Southern Road near Mount Rose Cemetery for a report of two large cats that were observed earlier in the caller's yard.

The cats were last seen heading north towards Mount Rose Cemetery at approximately 11:35 a.m.

The public has been asked to exercise caution in the area.

Travis Lau with the Pennsylvania Game Commission released the following abbreviated statement to FOX43 regarding the sightings:

Sightings and reports aren’t uncommon. Believe it or not, a lot of the reports revolve around large house cats that might either be feral or roaming outside. We identify a lot of bobcats, too, in the photos we review. With any unfamiliar animal, be it domestic or wildlife, there’s always a potential disease risk, so unfamiliar animals generally should not be handled because they could be sick.