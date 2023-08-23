WATCH: Two large cats spotted near Mount Rose Cemetery

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two big cats were spotted at a York County cemetery on Wednesday, Aug. 23.
According to the Spring Garden Township Police Department, at 12:23 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Southern Road near Mount Rose Cemetery for a report of two large cats that were observed earlier in the caller's yard.
The cats were last seen heading north towards Mount Rose Cemetery at approximately 11:35 a.m.
The public has been asked to exercise caution in the area.
Travis Lau with the Pennsylvania Game Commission released the following abbreviated statement to FOX43 regarding the sightings:
Sightings and reports aren’t uncommon. Believe it or not, a lot of the reports revolve around large house cats that might either be feral or roaming outside. We identify a lot of bobcats, too, in the photos we review. With any unfamiliar animal, be it domestic or wildlife, there’s always a potential disease risk, so unfamiliar animals generally should not be handled because they could be sick.
Lau addressed that if the big cats are identified as bobcats, they're not much of a safety risk to humans but could pose a risk to pets and small livestock.