Trees for sale benefit Central PA Food Bank

"I think Christmastime always brings the best out in everybody. Um, pandemic I think really has united the local community. Some people that don't get the opportunity to help a lot during the year it lets them help in their own special way that's: 'Hey, maybe I can't go to the soup kitchen, maybe I can't help at certain times but I know I can get the Christmas tree and donate our food', and that's what we do every year for too," John Cornwell, an organizer, said.