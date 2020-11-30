Trees for sale benefit Central PA Food Bank

YORK, Pa. — Proceeds from Christmas tree sales at a two locations in York County will benefit the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank.
The locations are at the Weis Market on Lombard Road in Red Lion and the Dew Drop Plaza on Dew Drop Road in York.
Trees, wreaths, and pine roping are being sold.
Community organizers have been doing this fundraiser for 30 years.
"I think Christmastime always brings the best out in everybody. Um, pandemic I think really has united the local community. Some people that don't get the opportunity to help a lot during the year it lets them help in their own special way that's: 'Hey, maybe I can't go to the soup kitchen, maybe I can't help at certain times but I know I can get the Christmas tree and donate our food', and that's what we do every year for too," John Cornwell, an organizer, said.
Both sites are open everyday until Christmas.
Hours of operation
Red Lion: M-Th 10am - 8pm; Fri 10am - 9pm; Sat 9am-9pm; Sun 10am-6pm
York: M-Th 12pm - 8pm; Fri 10am - 9pm; Sat 9am-9pm; Sun 10am-6pm
RELATED: Hummelstown Police are teaming up with the Lower Dauphin School District for a Turkey Bowl food drive