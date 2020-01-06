Traffic restrictions put in place Tuesday in downtown York

City says traffic patterns will change to support the efficient collection of election ballots and to ensure the safety of those attending a planned demonstration

YORK, Pa. — The City of York announced a change in traffic patterns Tuesday in an effort to support the efficient collection of election ballots and to ensure the safe gathering of the anticipated crowd at during a planned demonstration downtown.

The City said the right lane of East Market Street between George Street and Duke Street will be reserved for the collection of election ballots at the York County Administrative Center at 28 E. Market St. Tuesday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Additional information can be found on the York County Government website: https://yorkcountypa.gov/voting-elections.html

From 4-7 p.m., North George Street between Market and Philadelphia streets will be closed to motor traffic to ensure pedestrian safety during the planned demonstration, which is slated to last from 5-6:30 p.m., the city said.

The planned demonstration will primarily be located in the North East corner of York’s Continental Square, according to city officials.