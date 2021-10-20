Today is the deadline for York County residents impacted by Hurricane Ida to apply for small business loans

Completing the loan application is a critical part of the disaster assistance process, FEMA said. It can keep the door open to all federal assistance.

Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are urging those who were impacted by the remnants of Hurricane Ida as it swept through Central Pennsylvania late last summer to complete and return the loan application forms from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

York County residents who suffered damages from the storm's visit from August 31 to Sept. 5 have until today to apply for an SBA loan, FEMA said.

York County is one of eight Pennsylvania counties designated as eligible for disaster assistance after the storm.

"Completing the loan application is a critical part of the disaster assistance process," the agency said Wednesday in a press release. "It can keep the door open to all federal assistance, including possible additional grants, from FEMA."

Assistance from FEMA may not cover all damage or property loss, but an SBA loan application may make FEMA assistance available to replace essential household items or replace or repair a damaged vehicle, the agency said.

It is critical that the SBA loan application be completed and returned before further FEMA assistance may be considered, according to the agency.

Many Pennsylvanians who register for disaster assistance through FEMA may receive an automated call from SBA with information on how to complete the loan application process.

"Completing and submitting the SBA loan application, even if you do not want a loan or think you may not qualify for one, is a required step in obtaining some forms of disaster assistance," FEMA said in the press release.

SBA provides low-interest loans to businesses of all sizes (including landlords) and to homeowners, renters and eligible private nonprofit organizations that sustained disaster damage or losses during the severe storms that hit the area from August 31 to September 5.

There is no cost to apply for a loan.

Storm-impacted homeowners, renters and businesses in the following designated counties may be eligible for federal assistance:

Bedford

Bucks

Chester

Delaware

Montgomery

Northampton

Philadelphia

York

SBA has staff at all state and FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) to assist businesses, non-profits, homeowners and renters in completing their loan applications.

Additionally, SBA has opened a SBA Business Recovery Center at the York County Economic Alliance, 144 Roosevelt Ave., York.

The Center is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday.