Tips from public lead to arrest of West York rape suspect, police say

WEST YORK, Pa. — West York Police say tips from the public led to the arrest of the suspect in a rape that occurred in the borough on Tuesday.

D'angelo Manns, 23, of York, was taken into custody Thursday night by West York Police, with assistance from York City Police and the York County District Attorney's Office.

Manns is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, rape, aggravated indecent assault, burglary, terroristic threats, and other related offenses, police say.

He is accused of breaking into a West York woman's home and raping her around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Police circulated a surveillance image taken of the suspect, and an outpouring of tips from the public led them to Manns. He was charged after further investigation, police say.