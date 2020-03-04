There's a bear on the roof of the Toyota of York dealership building, but don't worry

TOY the Toyota of York bear is camping on the roof until he raises $7,500 to benefit local emergency workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak

YORK, Pa. — If you drive pas Toyota of York on 1885 Whiteford Road, don't be alarmed if you see a bear on the roof.

TOY the Toyota of York Bear has been living on the roof of the building since Thursday, and vows not to come down until he raises $7,500 in donations for those who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak -- doctors, nurses, police officers, firefighters, and EMTs.

The funds will be distributed by the Bartz Brigade, Toyota of York, and the Wellspan York Health Foundation. You can visit Toyota of York's Facebook page for more details.

TOY the Toyota of York Bear -- known to his friends as dealership general manager Dean Lloyd -- has been hibernating in the Toyota showroom, since the dealership cannot sell vehicles during the COVID-19 state of emergency in Pennsylvania. The bear has been posting his daily adventures on Facebook.

On Thursday, TOY moved to the roof of the building. How long he stays there depends on how quickly he hits his fundraising goal of $7,500.

