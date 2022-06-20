Police seek help in identifying person of interest in thefts from unlocked vehicles in York County

The man was seen trying to enter unlocked vehicles in the overnight hours June 16 in a neighborhood in East Manchester Township, police say.

MOUNT WOLF, Pa. — Police in York County are seeking help in identifying a person of interest wanted for questioning in connection to a series of thefts and attempted thefts from unlocked vehicles in East Manchester Township.

According to York County Regional Police, the thefts occurred in the Northern Heights neighborhood.

In the video below, which was taken from a doorbell camera in the neighbhorhood, police say, the person of interest is seen trying to enter unlocked vehicles on Brendan Mews in Northern Heights shortly after 3 a.m. on June 16.

Anyone with information on the man's identity is asked to contact York County Regional Police at (717) 747-0716 ext. 122.