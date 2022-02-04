Teenage girl dies in a two-vehicle crash in York County

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A 16-year-old girl is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Dover Township on Saturday afternoon, according to the county coroner.

The unidentified victim was taken to the hospital following the crash where she succumbed to her injuries and died around 5:30 p.m.

On Saturday, around 3:18 p.m., first responders were dispatched to the scene of a crash on the 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run Roads.

At the scene, first responders found the teenager who they say was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The coroner's office said the victim's identity won't be released until her next of kin is notified.