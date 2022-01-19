Pennsylvania taxpayers affected by Hurricane Ida have more time to file tax returns, Dept. of Revenue says

The tax relief for those affected by Ida postpones various tax return filing deadlines that occurred starting on Aug. 31, 2021.

Affected individuals who had a valid extension to file their 2020 Pennsylvania Personal Income Tax return (PA-40) due to run out on Nov. 15, 2021 will now have until Feb. 15, 2022, to file. Although this is the case, the Department of Revenue is reminding taxpayers that payments related to these 2020 returns are not eligible for an extension. These Pennsylvania income tax payments were due on May 17, 2021.

Businesses and estates/trusts with an original or extended due date also have additional time to file. This includes calendar-year partnerships and S corporations whose 2020 extensions ran out on Sept. 15, 2021, calendar year estates or trusts whose 2020 extensions run out on Sept. 30, 2021, and calendar-year corporations whose 2020 extensions run out on Nov. 15, 2021