York County man charged with breaking into former home, stealing items, dog

Taheim Handy allegedly told police he was angry over a falling out he'd had with the victims days before the alleged April 12 burglary in West Manchester Township.

YORK, Pa. — A York County man is facing charges after police say he broke into the home of his former foster family and stole thousands of dollars worth of items -- and the family's dog.

Tahiem Handy, 19, no fixed address, was charged with two felony counts of burglary and two felony counts of theft by unlawful taking after an investigation of the alleged incident by West Manchester Township Police.

The alleged burglary occurred on April 12 at a home on the 1200 block of Niagara Lane, according to police.

The victims contacted police after they returned home from an afternoon of running errands and noticed that some items had been moved around in the living room, the pantry door was open in the kitchen, and items that had been stored in the former bedroom of the victims' foster son, later identified as Handy, were gone, police said.

The family's dog, a yellow Labrador retriever, was also missing from the house, the victim reported.

The victims reported that Handy had returned to the home about two weeks earlier after previously moving out. He was asked to leave the home following an argument with a neighbor about four days prior, the victims told police.

The victims listed the following items as missing, according to police:

a 55-inch television valued at $800

two PS4 consoles valued at $800

a pair of Air Jordan sneakers valued at $300

a pair of Air Force One sneakers valued at $100

miscellaneous clothing items valued at $600

a yellow Labrador retriever valued at $600

Police spoke to a witness in the neighborhood who reported that they saw a silver Honda Civic pull up near the victims' home earlier that day and that two people had removed several items from the home, including a dog. The witness took photos of the Civic and the suspects, which she provided to investigators, police said.

Police used the photos to identify the vehicle and track down the owner, who reported that the car was used by her stepdaughter. Police spoke to the stepdaughter, who said she had been dating Handy at the time, and that he had taken her car on the day of the alleged burglary.

The woman said when Handy returned the car, there was a large television in it. Handy claimed to have gotten the TV from a friend's house, the woman reported.

Later that day, according to police, Handy contacted authorities and asked to turn himself in. When interviewed by police, he said he had been venting to an acquaintance about the falling out he'd had with the victims, and the acquaintance convinced him to break into the victims' home.

Handy reported that he borrowed a vehicle, and he broke into the home along with the acquaintance and another man, whom he did not identify.

He allegedly told police he entered the home through an open window, and when he got downstairs the other two men were already inside. The other men took most of the items, but left the TV in the car, so Handy claimed it, he allegedly told police.