YORK, Pa. — York Area Regional Police are investigating an act of vandalism that occurred Dec. 30 on the 100 block of W. Crestlyn Drive.

According to police, an unknown person or persons spray-painted swastikas, obscene images, and messages on a York Water Company tower.