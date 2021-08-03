Police seek help in identifying suspicious person seen outside Spring Grove senior center

Police say the man showed up at about 7:20 a.m., acting "confused." He was dressed in pajamas and had a blanket draped on his shoulders.

SPRING GROVE, Pa. — Northern York County Regional Police are investigating reports of a suspicious person who was sighted at the Windy Hill Senior Center in Spring Grove Monday morning.

According to police, a man showed up outside the center, located on the 1400 block of Roths Church Road, at about 7:20 a.m. The man was wearing pajamas, with a blanket draped over himself, police say.

The man was described as "acting confused," according to police.

A bystander reportedly asked the man if he needed help, and the man replied that he did, police say. But the man shared no further information about began wandering around the building, according to police.

He eventually exited the building and left the scene, police say.

The man's visit was captured by the senior center's Ring camera, according to police.